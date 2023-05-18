Sports Physicals
Sarah Bush Lincoln will provide sports physicals to athletes from Effingham area schools.
Sports physical clinics will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the SBL Bonutti Clinic, 1303 West Evergreen Avenue, Effingham. Physicals will be performed by the Internal Medicine and Pediatric staff in suite 203.
The cost is $20 per physical, with all fees being donated to the Athletic Booster Club of whichever school the students attend. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 217-540-6122.
