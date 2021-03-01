Disaster Preparedness Training

All Effingham County-area churches, public safety agencies and disaster relief organizations are invited to IDES “Prepare to Respond” disaster preparedness training Saturday, March 13,  from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.at First Christian Church, Effingham. Free lunch will be provided by the church from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Learn the church’s role in different phases of a natural disaster. The Prepare to Respond Seminar includes:

  • Background of IDES and how IDES can help before and after a disaster
  • 10-step disaster preparedness plan
  • Best timing of the volunteer response to the disaster
  • Basics of managing donated good and monetary donations
  • Basics of using the church facility as a relief site
  • Where your church’s programs fit in the overall relief efforts
  • Understanding how government and non-government organizations mesh together
  • Understanding the benefits of “affiliated” volunteers with the proper Personal Protective Equipment.

Instructor is Ed Sanow, IDES Director of Training. Sanow is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, ALERRT-certified in Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events and FEMA-certified as Community Emergency Response Team.

RSVP to Cleone Bloemker at 217-342-6797.

