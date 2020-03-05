Career Conference
In an effort to expose young students to a variety of career and occupational choices, more than 2,000 local junior high students will assemble in the Lake Land College Field House on Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3, for the annual Eighth Grade Career Conference.
Together Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System will co-sponsor the conference, an event in which more than 60,000 students have participated throughout the years.
The career conference will provide participants career exploration through communication and contact with local professionals representing 16 career clusters, or employment fields. The featured speaker is Brooks Harper, author of “7 Skills to Make Mill$ and Why Should We Hire YOU?”
“The conference is an important annual event for local eighth grade students. It provides them with information about career pathways and motivates them to focus on their future,” Sally Shawver, project manager for Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System, said.
“The wonderful thing about this conference is how it benefits everyone. The students have this fun experience to get their career questions answered and local businesses have the early advantage to guide their future talents on the right path. The business partners who participate this year may see these same faces again during interviewing processes six to eight years from now. It’s an exciting and valuable event,” Jamie Corda Hadjaoui, Perkins specialist, said.
Students from the following local schools will participate at the career conference:
Altamont, Altamont Lutheran Interparish School, Beecher City, Brownstown, Cowden-Herrick, Cumberland, Dieterich, Effingham, Fresh Start TLC, Neoga, Sacred Heart, South Central, St. Anthony, St. Elmo, St. Michael and Stew-Stras.
For more information about the conference, contact Corda Hadjaoui at 217-234-5032 or Shawver at 217-258-6283.
