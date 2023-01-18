Senior Day
YMCA will be hosting Senior Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Neal Center YMCA.
Senior Day is an opportunity for community members aged 60 and older to learn more about how to treat and prevent chronic diseases and maintain an active lifestyle at any age.
“At the Y, we offer a variety of programs and group fitness classes geared specifically towards older adults,” YMCA Senior Wellness Program Director Emily Hayden said. “Regardless of someone’s current activity level, our instructors know how to help someone set and achieve their health and wellness goals.”
The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, and Healthy Hearts Program were all developed with older adults in mind.
“Our evidence-based health initiatives and other senior-focused programs are designed specifically for those who want to reduce their risk of developing or worsening chronic health issues like heart disease and diabetes,” Hayden said.
During Senior Day, attendees will have the opportunity to attend senior-focused group fitness classes, visit a health fair, and to hear from local experts. Michelle Schultz, Sarah Bush Lincoln Registered Dietitian, will address nutrition for active older adults. Cory Scharwarth, YMCA Lead Personal Trainer, will address techniques to stay fit and active at any age, and attorneys from Armstrong, Grove and Wawrzynek, LLC will address the ins and outs of estate planning.
Registration is open through Friday, Feb. 10. The public can sign up by visiting www.mattoonymca.org or calling 217-235-2500.
