Dementia caregiving
Shannon Nosbisch from Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness will discuss common issues that caregivers and family members may have when caring for their loved one living with dementia. She will give tips and strategies to use for issues like bathing, eating, wandering, driving, sundowning and more. By using these tips, caregivers and family members can have less stress and a more meaningful relationship with their loved one.
This free presentation will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room, which is located on the lower level of the Effingham Public Library.
Effingham Area Alzheimer's Awareness is a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organization founded to provide support and education to all families, caregivers and persons living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia in Effingham County and the surrounding area. They strive to provide support for rural communities affected by dementia.
To register for this event, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. For more information, contact Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at alvin@effinghamlibrary.org or call at 217-342-2464 ext. 416.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.