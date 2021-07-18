Dine with a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine with a Doc on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
This month’s Dine with a Doc program featured speaker is Dr. Navi Arora, M.D. with Effingham Prompt Care in Effingham. Arora specializes in internal medicine.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.
