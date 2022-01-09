DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair chapter of NSDAR will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Dr. Blake Schroedter will present the program on “The Road Home.” Schroedter is a clinical psychologist, combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and a central Illinois native. Effingham Road Home is located in Effingham.
The public is welcome to attend. If you or anyone you know is interested in attending a meeting or would like to become a member, contact our Regent Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511 or Registrar Deanna Higgs at 217-821-2563.
