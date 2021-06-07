Jamboree Show
The Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be held Sunday, July 4, beginning at 1 p.m.
The show will feature 1950s and '60s music, including Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Brenda Lee.
The special guest will be Sophie Kershaw-Patilla of Robinson. Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers also will perform.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday of every month at Gym Bob's in Bible Grove at 44 Apostle LN.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956. More information can be found online at www.GymBobs.com.
