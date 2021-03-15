Kindergarten Walk-Thru
Stewardson-Strasburg families are invited to a Kindergarten Walk-Thru for students who will be going to kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday, March 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School in both kindergarten classrooms.
Only up to two adults per kindergarten-eligible child are allowed to attend. Those attending are asked to enter through the pre-k doors. Face coverings are required.
For questions, call 217-682-3355.
