Stewardson-Strasburg families are invited to a Kindergarten Walk-Thru for students who will be going to kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday, March 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School in both kindergarten classrooms.

Only up to two adults per kindergarten-eligible child are allowed to attend. Those attending are asked to enter through the pre-k doors. Face coverings are required.

For questions, call 217-682-3355.

