Memory Loss
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness program "Memory Loss: What You Need to Know," Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. through Zoom.
Shannon Nosbisch of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness will present the difference between normal aging, memory loss or confusion caused by treatable medical conditions and memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.
She will also discuss how to get a diagnosis, what to expect at your visit and why it is important to get an early diagnosis. Shannon will talk about what researchers and doctors are saying is the best way to reduce your chances of developing Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia.
To register for this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. An email link to the Zoom presentation will be shared with attendees prior to the presentation.
