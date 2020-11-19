Christmas Auction
The December Christmas Auction sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Community Center in Strasburg.
The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, the Strasburg Veterans Memorial, Community Blood Drive, Stewardson-Strasburg Yearbook, Post-Prom Activities and American Legion Gifts to Yanks, among other programs.
Auction items include Craftsman tools, toys, metal signs, food items, figurines, baskets, wind spinners, china cabinets, yard ornaments, pie safes, bikes, trikes, ceramics, dolls, lanterns and much more.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 also will be available.
For more information contact Burl Edwards, 217-783-2348.
