Memoir Writing Group
The Memoir Writing Group will meet at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Luttrell Room.
Join this group of writers as they focus on writing about their life stories for their families and friends or just for themselves. This informal writing group has been meeting since 2016 and always welcomes newcomers and all level of writers. Typically meeting for two hours, participants are encouraged to bring writings they’ve worked on to share with the group.
At each meeting, possible writing prompts are shared. Participants are encouraged to consider various aspects of their life stories. The writing prompt or assignment to prepare for the February meeting is “Write about a great victory or personal success from your school days.” Each member may read their writing aloud.
During the meeting, participants also have 15 to 20 minutes to write about another topic that will be drawn from an envelope of prompt ideas. They, too, will be shared with the group.
Registration is required.
To register, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or register online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
