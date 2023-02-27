Family Life Center Open House
The Family Life Center in Effingham is hosting an Open House on Thursday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.
During the Open House, a Blessing Ceremony for the center's new ultrasound machine will be at 6 p.m. The chaplain of Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665, Fr. James Flach, will conduct the blessing.
The cost of the new ultrasound machine was entirely covered by the Knights of Columbus. Half of the cost was fundraised by local Council 665, and the balance with a grant through the K of C Supreme Council’s Ultrasound Initiative Program.
RSVP to the Family Life Center by March 6 if you plan to attend by calling 217-342-5433.
