Virtual job fair
The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, Effingham County Chamber and EC Jobs are partnering together to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair on June 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The VJF is a way for job seekers to discover employment opportunities from local businesses. Attendees can conveniently participate from their computer or phone.
They will learn about possible employment opportunities from Continental Mills, Flex-N-Gate, Little Lambs, Metric Works, Peerless of America II, Rural King and Waupaca.
Employers will detail information about who they are, their current openings, and how to apply. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions as well.
Registration is required to attend the VJF. Visit https://bit.ly/3mbx2hf to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.