Drive-up dinner
Effingham Boy Scouts Troop 335 will host a Drive-Up Dinner to Go Friday, April 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Save A Lot parking lot, 101 Keller Drive, Effingham.
Beef- or pork-loaded nachos, gluten free, will be served for a freewill donation of $7. Choice of toppings are barbecue sauce, sour cream, jalapeno peppers, green peppers, onion, tomatoes and salsa. The dinner also includes a bottle of water and takeout box.
