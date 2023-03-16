State Initiatives for Businesses Webinar
Recent legislative changes to a variety of Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) business programs are aimed to help businesses access capital and assist them in expanding their workforce and start-up activity.
The Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral and Southeastern Illinois is hosting a webinar to dive into these topics on March 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Register to hear updates on the State Small Business Credit Initiative from Sean Pritchard, Assistant Deputy Director for the DCEO Office of Business Development, and business development program changes from Kala Lambert, Southeast Region Manager for the DCEO Regional Economic Development Team.
Updated program information includes:
Advantage Illinois
Reimagining Energy and Vehicles Act
Economic Development for a Growing Economy
Manufacturing Illinois Chips for a Real Opportunity
Enterprise Zones and High Impact Businesses
There is no cost to attend and those interested can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHBCL2esTumlTVHgqceXVg.
The Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral and Southeastern was formed by Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for local, state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The BNA, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provides one-on-one technical assistance.
