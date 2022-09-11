Financial literacy
Zoryana Mills of Midland States Bank is presenting two financial literacy/empowerment programs at the Effingham Public Library in October.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. Zoryana will cover budgeting and debt management in the Luttrell Room, which is located on the library's lower level.
Buying a Car and Credit Scores will be covered on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. in the Luttrell Room. This program is for adults and teens.
To register for these free programs, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.