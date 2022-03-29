Dine with a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine with a Doc April 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch. This month Dine with a Doc welcomes Jonathan Frohning PT, DPT, MBA, of ProRehab.
An opening prayer and devotion as well as the Pledge of Allegiance will start off the program.
Additionally provided free of charge at every Dine with a Doc is a “Wellness Clinic”. Reservations for Dine with A Doc are required and can be made by contacting the center at 217-347-5569.
The Dine with A Doc program welcomes community participation and is open to suggestions regarding physicians and businesses you would like to hear more about. Contact Lori Aplin RN toll-free at 1-877-223-6109 with your suggestions for the Dine with a Doc program.
