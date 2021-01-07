Preschool Roundup
Each year Dieterich School District and the Department of Early Childhood offer parents the opportunity to discover how their child is developing in speech, language, concepts and motor skills. Vision and hearing screening are also provided free of charge.
Free developmental screenings for 2-5-year-olds and kindergarten preregistration will be Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26, at Immaculate Conception Hall, 303 East Section Street, Dieterich. To make an appointment call Sharon Feldhake at 217-925-5248.
Signed parent/guardian permission is required. To preregister your child for kindergarten, bring proof of residency and emergency contact numbers.
