Paid Leave Livestream Event
Earlier this year Illinois passed the Paid Leave for All Workers Act into law. This act provides employees with up to 40 hours of paid leave during a 12-month period. This act makes Illinois the third state in the nation to mandate paid time off to be used for any reason.
On Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m., the Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral and Southeastern Illinois is livestreaming a Coles Together in-person event. Legal expert Brian Wacker, partner with The Cook Legal Group, will break down this new legislation and discuss how employers need to prepare for compliance.
There is no cost to attend the live streaming of this event and those interested can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YtKspOp0S4-2C4hGJM7NNw.
The Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral and Southeastern Illinois was formed by Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The BNA, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provides one-on-one technical assistance.
