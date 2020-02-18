Pancake and Sausage Breakfast

The Strasburg Lions Club will once again have its annual all-you-can-eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 29, 6:30-10 a.m. at the Strasburg Community Center, located a half block east on Commercial Street, off Illinois 32.

New this year the Lions will also have a Biscuits and Gravy meal available. It will not be all you can eat.

The menu includes sausage, pancakes, applesauce and drinks or biscuits and gravy with drink.

A freewill donation will be accepted and go toward community projects, as well as helping the visually and hearing impaired.

