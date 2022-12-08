Christmas in the Village
The Cumberland County Historical and Genealogical Museum will host a Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, as part of the Christmas in the Village event in Greenup.
The public may visit all three buildings on the tour. The 1870 depot, military museum and the Johnson building, showcasing the history of Cumberland County, will be decorated in festive holiday décor. Light refreshments will be served. For more information call 217-923-9306.
Musical artist Caleb Warren Francis will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. during the Christmas in the Village celebration at the Greenup Municipal Building, located on IL Route 121/Cumberland St., Greenup.
Francis, an accomplished guitarist, will perform a variety of music, including traditional country, bluegrass and holiday tunes. The concert is free and open to the public.
Other activities slated for the second annual event are Santa’s arrival on the Greenup Firetruck at 5:30 p.m. in front of the municipal building, followed by Christmas songs and caroling by the Cumberland School Choir; first-ever Christmas Tree Lighting on a newly planted Christmas Tree; chili and hot dog meal (freewill donation); photos with Santa; storytime by Mrs. Claus; cookie decorating, crafts, games and more for the children.
