United Way kickoff
United Way of Effingham County is beginning preparations for the upcoming campaign.
The kickoff luncheon will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, for those businesses interested in conducting an employee campaign. Midland States Bank has been selected as the 2019 Lead Pacesetter company and will speak at the meeting and share their success stories and plans for their upcoming campaign.
Funds raised from the 2019 campaign will help 22 local partner agencies provide support and services to those in Effingham County. The meeting will begin at noon at the Effingham Event Center and will include a catered luncheon.
Businesses interested in attending the informational meeting should RSVP to the United Way of Effingham County office at 217-342-3824. Deadline to register is Aug, 20.
