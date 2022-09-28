First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber has organized Trades, Skills & Manufacturing Day for Effingham County-area high schools on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Chamber plans to share details of the day in celebration of this event at the Oct. 7 First Friday Luncheon.
Trades, Skills & Manufacturing Day is a day set aside to introduce and recognize the importance of these industries and learn about modern-day career options in Effingham County.
The day’s activities are meant to change the image and perceptions of the industries while inviting high school students to tour local facilities and envision their future careers. Tour hosts showcase different processes, as well as the many careers associated in their specific industry. Many of the positions in Effingham County are technologically advanced, utilizing automation, robotics and other state-of-the-art equipment to produce a wide variety of products that are shipped around the world.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, Oct. 6, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
