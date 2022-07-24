Memorial event
The 2022 Illinois Run for the Fallen memorial event will be Aug. 20 at the Charleston High School track, 920 Smith Drive, Charleston, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The purpose of this free event is to remember and honor all Illinois service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom in Iraq and Afghanistan, including Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher B. Donaldson of Effingham.
Preregistration is preferred but participants can register at the event. To print a registration form, go to the city of Charleston website at charlestonillinois.org, click on “Run for the Fallen.” For more information contact Carolyn Cloyd at 217-235-4984 or Gail Bahney at 217-234-4746.
For those who are unable to travel to Charleston or who may have continuing health concerns, a virtual component is offered at www.illinoisrunforthefallen.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.