Ribbon-cutting
The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting and open house celebrating the Effingham location of the Joslin Diabetes Center, an affiliate of HSHS Medical Group, located at 500 N Maple St., Suite 200, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Radhika Annam and dieticians Tracy Dennis and Adrienne Jarrell, tour the clinic, engage in two diabetic-friendly cooking demos (5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.), enjoy light refreshments, and enter a prize drawing.
