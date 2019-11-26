Seniors program
On Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m., the Seniors With Attitude Group at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host Lyn Gartke, counselor with the Center for Senior Renewal at Fayette County Hospital and Long Term Care.
The Center for Senior Renewal is dedicated to helping seniors and their families have purposeful, healthy and independent lives.
Gartke will be discussing how seniors can stay physically and mentally healthy during the holiday season. All seniors are invited to join this session to learn more and have their questions answered.
Each month, SWAG provides an opportunity for senior citizens to meet with other senior citizens for learning, conversation, friendship and fun. A door prize is given away at each monthly meeting.
The program has been running for over nine years and has a regular following.
“SWAG is a great place for seniors to get together and socialize,” said Programming Outreach Manager Catherine Bailey. “The monthly meeting provides opportunities for seniors to meet with friends and to make new friends.”
No registration is required to participate in SWAG.
For more information, contact Catherine Bailey, Programming Outreach Manager at 217-342-2464 or catherine@effinghamlibrary.org.
