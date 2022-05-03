First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, May 6, at the Holiday Inn Effingham. The chamber welcomes its 2022 Effingham County Chamber Excellence in Business recipients, StangARTs and Washington Savings Bank.
Jamie Stang-Ellis, owner of StangARTs, will present virtually due to pre-planned travel, while David Doedtman, President and CEO of Washington Savings Bank, will present in person.
The chamber recognized these two businesses at the Annual Gala in January. The Excellence in Business award is presented to businesses that have had a significant impact on our community during the previous year. Criteria for the award includes business performance, innovative practices, revenue and job growth, employee development, new programs, civic involvement and leadership.
Excellence in Business recipients can be self-nominated or nominated by family, friends, peers and members of the community.
Past recipients are listed on the chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/awards.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance and it is open to the public. Register by Thursday, May 5, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the chamber at 217-342-4147.
