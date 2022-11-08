Book Sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a book sale Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10.
The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the lower level of the library at 200 N. Third St.
The book sale features new, lightly used and vintage books in a wide array of categories, including fiction, history, mystery, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi and self-improvement. Children’s books will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers. The book sale also will feature a selection of DVDs and CDs.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Donations of good, slightly used books are accepted at the library checkout desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions, call the library at 217-342-2464, ext. 1, or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.