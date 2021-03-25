Screenings
North Clay School District will have pre-kindergarten and kindergarten screenings on April 21 and 22 at North Clay Elementary and Junior High School.
The screenings will be done in conjunction with CEFS Head Start and will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
You must bring a certified birth certificate and immunization records. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call the North Clay Elementary and Junior High School office at 618-665-3393.
