Fall Breakfast
The Teutopolis Band Boosters will be hosting their Annual Fall Breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Teutopolis Grade School Auditorium.
This year’s breakfast will be drive-thru only, serving from 7 a.m. until noon.
The breakfast will include whole-hog sausage, your choice of fried or scrambled eggs, and pancakes. In addition, there will be raffle tickets available for purchase for a chance to win one of several prizes donated by one of the organization's various band supporters.
The booster organization provides the band program with valuable assistance each year. In the past, the boosters have purchased new uniforms, professional instruments, and provided for upgrades to the band room facilities. They have also provided music clinics which offer students the opportunity to work with top professional musicians.
All proceeds from the breakfast will go toward further assisting the Teutopolis High School band program.
