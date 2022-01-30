VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 on Veterans Drive in Effingham is having a meal on Friday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu is chicken and noodles or liver and onions, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, peaches, coffee, tea or lemonade and dessert for $8.
Canned goods will be collected for food pantries. For every can you bring, you will receive a ticket for a drawing for something from Niemerg's Steakhouse.
