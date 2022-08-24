Tri-County Players
The Tri-County Players will perform Saturday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mason Civic Center.
Dinner will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Fall Kickoff
The Mason Civic Club will host a Fall Kickoff Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mason Civic Center.
The menu will feature grilled pork chops, rope sausage and the fixings, homemade ice cream, dessert and coffee, tea or lemonade. Doug McCain's Gourmet Barb-B-Q Sauce will also be available.
Benny & the Amigos will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
Freewill donations will be accepted.
Whole Hog Breakfast
Teutopolis American Legion Post 924 will host a whole hod breakfast Sept. 18, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at the Legion Post, 106 N. Plum Street, Teutopolis.
