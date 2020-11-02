Caregivers course
Caring for a loved one with chronic conditions can be physically, emotionally and financially draining.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a self-care educational program to help participants build skills caregivers need to take better care of themselves as they provide care to others.
The free six-week course is offered by Sarah Bush Lincoln and made possible through a grant from the SBL Health Foundation and the Volunteer Guild.
The class meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Dec. 1 through Jan. 5, in the SBL Women’s Imaging Center lobby in the Health Center.
The course helps family caregivers reduce personal stress, improve self-confidence and change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family and health care or service providers, communicate effectively in challenging situations, recognize the messages in their emotions, deal with difficult feelings and make tough caregiving decisions.
Course facilitators Stacia Goings and Andrea Applegate explained that the course is interactive and discussion-based, and helps participants use the tools to put specific plans into action. Participants will receive the book, "The Caregivers Helpbook," developed specifically for the class.
Class size is limited. Call Stacia Goings to reserve your seat at 217-238-4524. Social distancing and masking is required.
