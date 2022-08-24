Dine With a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine with a Doc Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street Effingham.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch provided by Brookstone Estates.
Each doctor has donated time in effort to listen, hear and answer your medical questions while sharing a meal with you. Various community businesses also participate by donating door prizes or providing complimentary lunch for you to enjoy and learn about ways they may help you as well.
This month’s guest is Nash H. Naam, MD, FACS of SBL Southern Illinois Hand Center in Effingham.
To RSVP, call 217-347-5569.
