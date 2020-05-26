Chicken Fry
The Strasburg Lions Club's Annual Chicken Fry will be Sunday, June 7, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Strasburg Park (East of Marathon Gas Station).
This year the Lions will be offering drive-thru only. Adult meals will be three pieces of chicken and two sides for $8 and kids meals will be one piece of chicken and two sides for $4. Drinks will not be provided.
Proceeds go toward helping the hearing and visually impaired, as well as Strasburg improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.