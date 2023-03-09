Career Fair
The 2023 Effingham County Career Fair will be Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, located at 1202 N Keller Dr. in Effingham.
The Career Fair will not only provide job seekers the opportunity to learn about current job openings but provide employment resources.
Resume and cover letter assistance will be available to anyone seeking employment and who is interested in creating or improving their resume. Job seekers will have the option of getting a complimentary, professional headshot taken by Piotrowski Studios. Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success (EC-JOBS) will be available to help those who create an online resume on EC-JOBS to stay up to date with other local openings.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success, bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared to interact firsthand with employers offering a variety of employment options.
There is no fee to attend the Career Fair.
Employers registered to date include Central Illinois Care Services, Clean, Dubois Chemicals, Effingham Army Recruiting Station, Effingham Regional Career Academy, Grunloh Building Inc., Hospital Sisters Health System, J.B. Esker & Sons Inc., Midland States Bank, Montessori Kids Universe, Peerless of America, Sarah Bush Lincoln, Servpro, Siemer Milling Company, StaffQuick, Stake Center Locating, Stevens Industries Inc., The Equity, Three Z Printing, Truck Centers Inc., Visiting Angels, Washington Savings Bank and Weber Optiks.
Sponsors that are partnering with the Effingham County Chamber on this event are the city of Effingham, Peerless of America, Sarah Bush Lincoln and The Equity.
Businesses interested in showcasing their company at Career Fair should contact Nicole Morrison at the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147 or visit the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.