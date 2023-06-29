Dine With a Doc

Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine With a Doc from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.

Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch courtesy of Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Additionally, provided free of charge at every Dine With a Doc is a Wellness Clinic.

This month’s guest is Tracy Haddock, director of SBLHS Volunteer Services.

To RSVP, call 217-347-5569.

