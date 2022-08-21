State of the Region Webinar
The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham, and Moultrie counties is providing a series of webinars to assist businesses in the region in accessing resources that can help stimulate recovery and provide support as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.
The Aug. 25 webinar will focus on the economic state of the region. Attendees will hear presentations on economic indicators and the real estate market from a national to regional level, as well as a review of grants awarded throughout the region over the past 18 months.
The webinar will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. with the following presenters: Rick Parks, President of the First National Bank of Waterloo; Matt Forcum with Shelby Realty; and Kala Lambert with Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
There is no cost to attend and interested participants can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JRsjedTKTxKp5dRVZU_HeQ.
The Business Navigator Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
The BNA, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provides one-on-one technical assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.