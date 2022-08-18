Discussion group
Beginning Sept. 1, a new discussion group on "The Chosen" will be offered by Family Mental Health Support.
The semimonthly discussion group will be led by the Rev. Carol Johnson. There is no charge to participate, and study guides will be provided. This historical drama introduces Jesus and the calling of his disciples.
The group will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the FMHS office, located at 202 N Banker, Effingham (across from the Effingham Daily News office), Sept. 1 and 15, Oct. 6 and 27, Nov. 10 and 17, Dec. 1 and 15.
"The Chosen" discussion group is open to all. Register by leaving a message for Sue Heth at 217-240-2330.
Family Mental Health Support is a nonprofit, grassroots organization comprised of local people who have experienced mental health issues within their own families. FMHS seeks to provide family support through meetings, educational resources and personal experiences.
