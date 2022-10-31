Veterans Program
A program honoring veterans will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Beecher City Fire Station (Tri-County).
The program will feature patriotic music by the FACE Orchestra, speaker Tawn Tipsword, invocation by Pastor Antonio Sutton and a 21-gun salute EvaCasstevens American Legion Post 635. The Ruritan Club will serve refreshments.
Free Haircuts
Students in the cosmetology program at Lake Land College will offer free haircuts to all veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day.
Appointments for the free haircuts will be available on Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be made by contacting the cosmetology department at 217-234-5300.
Free refreshments including coffee and donuts will be provided for those who attend.
The haircuts will take place in the Cosmetology Clinic in the West Building on campus in Mattoon.
