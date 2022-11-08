Chamber Travel Program
The Chamber Destinations Travel Program will host an informational meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. at Siemer Milling Company, located at 111 W Main St., Teutopolis.
A representative from Collette, a world premier travel company, will present Shades of Ireland.
Trip details include:
• Oct. 18–27, 2023
• 10 days, 13 meals
• Round-trip group transportation from Effingham to St. Louis Lambert International Airport
• Round-trip air from Lambert, air taxes and fees, and hotel transfers
Highlights include a journey through the Emerald Isle, choose how you explore the city of Dublin, kiss the Blarney Stone at historic Blarney Castle, pick from a selection of the best restaurants with the Diner’s Choice program, experience Ring of Kerry, see sheepdogs in action on a working farm, see Killarney from an Irish jaunting car, stand at the top of the 700-foot Cliffs of Moher and stay overnight on the grounds of a castle.
Those planning to attend should RSVP their attendance to Becky Brown at Bbrown@EffinghamCountyChamber.com or call the chamber at 217-342-4147.
More information about the Chamber Destinations Travel Program can be found online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Chamber-Destinations-2.
