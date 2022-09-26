Trivia Night
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Effingham Public Library will host an after-hours Stranger Things Trivia Night at 7 p.m. The library closes at 6 p.m. on Friday but will reopen on this particular evening only for trivia.
"Stranger Things" Netflix series has completed four seasons, with a fifth and final season in the works. Amy Welter, of Amy’s Awesome Traveling Trivia, will provide trivia questions for the evening. There will be prizes in the form of gift cards from Hazel-Jayne, Fox Holler Coffee and America’s Groove Record Store.
To register for this free event or for more information, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.