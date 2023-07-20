Holy Cross Parish Picnic
Holy Cross Church of Wendelin will hold its annual parish picnic on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lunch tickets will go on sale at 10:45 a.m. with one serving line in the air-conditioned hall. There will be a numbered ticket system for admittance into the hall to eat. Adult tickets are $12 and children ages 6-12 are $6. Children under age 5 eat for free. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket sales will end at 3:45 p.m. sharp. The meal consists of chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, tomatoes, and pie or cake for dessert.
Lunch stand will serve pork burgers, hot dogs, brats, nachos and cheese, chips, soda, lemonade and tea.
The church will host a pedal tractor pull from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for kids ages 3-10. All contestants will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a tractor and implement.
Games and stands for young and old consist of 50/50 Drawing, Luck of the Draw, Tic-Tac-Toe, Mystery Box, inflatables, Duck Pond, Bingo, Cake Stand, watermelons, Plinko, Football Toss, Face Painting and a Beer Garden.
The Take-a-Chance stand has several prizes for chances. Many of those prizes consist of wood, hand-crafted and quilted items. The Country Store will have baked items, crafts, fresh produce and theme baskets of different varieties to buy chances on. Over 130 prizes on the big raffle are to be given away.
Live bands will be performing throughout the day as follows:
- 11 a.m.–1 p.m. — Gun Slingers
- 1–2 p.m. and 4–5 p.m. — Rhonda Kuenstler
- 2–4 p.m. — Benny and the Amigos
- The Andy King Band after raffle drawing until 9:45 p.m
