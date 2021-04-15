DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will meet April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Baptist Church in Effingham.
The American History Essay Contest winners will be honored during the meeting. The essay contest is for students in grades fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth at all public, private and parochial schools in the Effingham County area. This year's essay is titled "The Boston Massacre."
There will also be a mini women's health fair for those in attendance. Meetings are open to the public.
