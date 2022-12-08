Chair Yoga
Join Effingham Public Library and Lotus Room Yoga's Vicki Funneman as she leads everyone through a gentle chair yoga session that will help you relax tense and tight muscles, as well as to relax and clear your mind on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. in the Workman Room, located in library’s lower level.
To register for this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
