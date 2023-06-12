Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, June 26 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening.
However, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10 and total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
