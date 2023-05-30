Conversation with Jesmyn Ward
"Navigate Your Stars: A Conversation with Jesmyn Ward" will be Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Hailed as “the new Toni Morrison” by the American Booksellers Association, Ward will discuss her life, literary vision and unique perspectives on love and loss. Tracie D. Hall, Executive Director of American Library Association, will join her in conversation.
Ward is the critically acclaimed author of fiction, nonfiction, and memoir, including the bestselling "Sing, Unburied, Sing," "Salvage the Bones" and the memoir "Men We Reaped." Her many honors include the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, a MacArthur Genius Grant, and a Strauss Living Award. In 2017, she became the first woman and first person of color to win the National Book Award for Fiction twice.
Ward’s stories are largely set on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, where she grew up and still lives. A professor of creative writing at Tulane University, Ward’s latest book, "Navigate Your Stars," is an adaptation of her 2018 commencement address at Tulane that championed the value of hard work.
Tracie D. Hall is an American librarian, author, curator and advocate for the arts. She is the first African American woman to lead the American Library Association, where she's served as Executive Director since 2020, and fights for social justice, access to information and universal broadband.
This event is presented by Illinois Libraries Present, a new statewide collaboration among public libraries. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
This is a free event but registration is required. To register, or for more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
