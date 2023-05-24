Dine With a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine With a Doc from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch courtesy of HSHS Medical Group. Additionally, provided free of charge at every Dine With a Doc is a Wellness Clinic.
This month’s guest is Dr. Dean Page, MD, a plastic surgeon with HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – Effingham.
To RSVP, call 217-347-5569.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.