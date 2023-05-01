Dine With a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine With a Doc from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch courtesy of Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home of Mattoon. Additionally, provided free of charge at every Dine With a Doc is a Wellness Clinic.
This month’s guest is Dr. Linda Ruholl. Ruholl is a retired nurse. Her research includes nursing, family and education history. She was an adjunct at Eastern Illinois University and is a member of the American Association for the History of Nursing. She currently serves as the Effingham County Museum nurse historian and grant writer volunteer.
To RSVP, call 217-347-5569.
